Nati Kalish, a haredi journalist, was visiting the Jewish cemetery on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, and upon exiting, his car was pelted with large stones thrown by Arab rioters.

Miraculously, he managed to leave without bodily harm, with only his vehicle sustaining heavy damage. He quickly contacted the police, who arrested the main suspect.

"I was at the Mount of Olives, and I prayed at the graves of the holy Or Haim and the Rebbe of Zvhil, and I turned to leave from the new exit, where they put the new traffic light," he recounted in an interview with Kol Chai.

"At that point, several Arabs came over to my car and threw big stones at it. All the Arabs in the area saw what was happening and ignored it. I honked, and they acted as if nothing had happened.

I started accelerating and running away, but they continued throwing stones. At the moment, I'm at the police station filing a report, and I'm happy to say that the terrorists were caught."

Kalish added: "When I entered the police station, I saw the suspect that was caught, I must point out that the police acted in the best possible manner in this case, quickly and determinedly, immediately arresting the suspect and working to bring him to justice."