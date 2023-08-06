Chen Amir, a Tel Aviv municipal patrolman who was murdered in an attack in Tel Aviv on Saturday, was laid to rest this evening (Sunday) at Kibbutz Re'im in the Negev. He left behind a wife and three daughters.

Thousands of people came to accompany him on his last journey. Among the participants were Minister Ofir Akunis, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, and members of the municipal patrol, including Oz, Chen's partner who killed the terrorist. Oz broke into tears over Chen's grave.

"Chen, Chen, what a kind heart you have, the whole world saw what you did. You exposed this despicable man. You saved thousands. You didn't have a single injury, he came from behind you like a dog. If he had come in front of you, you would have torn him apart. As soon as he shot you, I shot him, I avenged your death. Take care of me, Chen, take care of me. Take care of us. What a warrior you were, what a sniper."

The widow of the murdered man, Vered Amir, said today that her husband was "the most wonderful man in the world, always trying to engage the enemy."

"I wanted to tell you about Chen, the most wonderful man in the world. He was an amazing husband and a wonderful father of three daughters. He is a fighter. I always knew he would be the first to try and engage the enemy. Even in the previous attacks, he was the first to run to the scene. We don't have enough space for all the certificates of appreciation he received. He always was willing to help. He was the best husband, who loved his daughters so much. I hope we can get through this," she added.

On the decision to donate Chen's organs, she said: "There was no need to think about it, as soon as you know Chen, you know. I don't know what disaster he prevented, but donating organs is the finale, his last touch." Chen's corneas and tissues were donated and will later be transplanted into patients - thus saving the lives of about 50 patients.

His sister Adia said: "The hero of Israel, his body absorbed the bullets. He was always on edge and strove to engage the enemy, he was a fighter. From the age of 18, he wanted to donate his organs." She added further: "His wife called me and said that a car had arrived. At some point, I asked how he was doing, and she told me that the worst had happened. He was not afraid, he always wanted to protect people."