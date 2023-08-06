​​Click here to join AFJS

Jack Gindi, a board member of American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS), spoke with Israel National News during a trip to the Samaria region of Israel.

As a member of the board of AFJS, Jack has a deep appreciation for the significance of Judea and Samaria to the Jewish people and has long felt the spiritual and historical connection of the Jewish people to the region as the land where the Bible happened. As part of his visit to the Samaria region, he issued a call from within Samaria itself for greater Jewish connection to the nation's biblical heartland.

Jack explains how his interest in Israel began: "I'm a Jew. I learned Torah growing up. It doesn't take much more than that to have a connection and want to come visit - this is our land."

Judea and Samaria, he says, have particular importance to the future of the state: "This is part of who we are, no less than Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, or Netanya. Judea and Samaria are the backbone of the Jewish people, and if we want to go forward, we cannot abandon our past here."

For those outside of Israel, Jack has a simple method to stay in touch with Judea and Samaria: "Educate yourselves by coming here. I came with an open mind and saw none of the things that I read about in the news. There is no hostility here, no violence. I met a Druze soldier who puts his life on the line for the Jewish people. Come and see for yourselves, and you'll get a much more accurate perspective on what is going on here in Israel."

"American Friends of Judea and Samaria is trying to support the communities here. We try to bring lectures from here abroad and delegations here. We try to support agriculture and strategic planning. Without numbers and support, though, it's hard to exact change, so I encourage everyone to join us so that we can continue to deliver the truth to the world and bring people here to see this for themselves."

