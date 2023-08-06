A force from the YAMAM unit on Sunday eliminated three terrorists who were on their way to carry out a terror attack near Jenin. No Israeli forces were injured.

The operation was a joint effort between the IDF and the Shin Bet, during which a vehicle carrying a team of terrorists was identified leaving the Jenin Refugee Camp on its way to carry out an attack.

Security forces operated to prevent an immediate threat and thwarted the terrorist cell.

The head of the terrorist cell, Naif Abu Tsuik, was killed. He was a resident of the Jenin Camp, aged 26, and a leading military operative from the Jenin Camp, involved in military action against Israeli security forces and advancing military activity directed by terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, two other members of the terrorist cell were killed in the vehicle. An M-16 rifle used by the cell was found in the vehicle.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the forces who carried out the operation: "I congratulate the security forces and IDF soldiers on eliminating the terror cell that was on its way to an attack against Israeli citizens. We will continue to act against those who wish to harm us at any place and at any time."

Last night, IDF soldiers in the village of Rumana mapped out the home of the terrorist who murdered Tel Aviv municipal patrolman Chen Amir in a shooting attack on Saturday in the city.

During the operation, terrorists threw explosives at the soldiers who returned fire.

Chen Amir, aged 42, married to Vered, and father of three girls, will be laid to rest on Sunday at 6:30 PM.