MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) on Sunday visited Yechiel Indor, one of the suspects in the death of a Palestinian Arab during a clash between Arabs and Jewish shepherds in the Binyamin region on Friday, at the hospital.

Indor was severely injured during the confrontation.

Succot stated following the visit: "The man underwent brain surgery and is still recovering from the trauma he experienced. This is what a man who saw death before his eyes looks like. I call on the police to investigate the Arabs who attacked the Jews as well and to find the truth as fast as possible."

In an interview with Israel National News, Succot stated: "Shabbat ended, and suddenly I see the headline, that a settler murdered a Palestinian. I said to myself, what have we come to? But then, after a few minutes, I see that what worried me hasn't even begun, and no one thinks it has. No one involved thinks a settler left his house to murder an Arab. That didn't happen. There was a man here in danger, and the police admitted that they hadn't interrogated even one Arab to investigate what happened there, but it doesn't stop all the journalists and the left-wing politicians from spreading this blood libel that a settler murdered a Palestinian Arab."

According to Succot, in this incident, the police failed since when there is an incident where both sides are hurt, the police's job is to find the truth, and when you are trying to find the truth, the minimum is to at least bring in two of those 200 Arab rioters to interrogate them and hear their side of the story.

"But that didn't happen. A police representative admitted that no Arab was interrogated, and you hold your head and ask where all the claims against the Jews came from if no Arabs were even brought into the police and questioned," Succot said.

"I don't want someone who's caught in a dangerous situation to be afraid to protect himself because he may end up in jail. This incident is certainly life-threatening," he concludes.