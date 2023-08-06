הפעוטה בעגלה לבדה באולם הנוסעים רכבת ישראל

A security guard at the Mifratz train station in Haifa last Thursday evening noticed a stroller carrying a three-year-old girl was left in the station.

The guard, Avi Hayat, quickly checked that the girl's medical condition was okay and calmed her down with food and water that he found in the stroller.

At the same time, the child's family, who already boarded a southbound train, contacted the Israel Railways security headquarters, which connected them to the station manager, Charlie Sasson, who assisted the security guard in watching the girl.

About half an hour later, the child was reunited with her parents, who returned to the station.

Hayat stated: "I'm glad we were able to reunite the girl with her family within a short amount of time, and the incident ended well."

Sasson, the station manager, added: "During the summer months, there is a substantial increase in family trips on the train, and we suggest reminding the whole family of the safety tips: keep away from the yellow line, safeguard children, especially on the platforms, and carefully boarding and alighting the train."