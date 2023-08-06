The heartrending tale of Tehila Bechori, a 36-year-old mother of seven, has left many in her community shocked and speechless. Despite her youth, Tehila has weathered more storms than most would in a lifetime. At the tender age of 17, she walked down the aisle, oblivious to the life of abuse and hardship that lay ahead.

The once vibrant young woman endured years of both physical and verbal abuse, leading her down a dark path of mental health issues, including anorexia. The trauma was compounded when, after a hard-won divorce, her vengeful ex-husband hid her children from her for three and a half years, including her youngest, a baby at the time.

Despite the intense alienation from her community, friends, and even family – a result of her ex-husband's slander – Tehila fought tirelessly to regain custody of her children. She now works three jobs, battling to repay a staggering debt of 400,000 shekels, a cruel parting gift from her ex-husband, who took out loans in her name and absconded.

Now, there's a new challenge. Tehila’s eldest daughter, Hodaya, who showed incredible resilience by caring for her younger siblings during their father's custody, is about to get married.

The wedding, set for October 30th, is far from being fully organized due to the lack of funds.

Donations are being gathered to help cover the wedding expenses and give Hodaya the fresh start she deserves.