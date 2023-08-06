Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated that the "Palestinian issue" will "not be an obstacle" to peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia during an interview with the Arabic-language online newspaper Elaph which will be fully published tomorrow.

Cohen stated that “the current Israeli government will take steps to improve the Palestinian economy.”

“A visit to Israel by a Saudi foreign minister would be a day of celebration,” he said, noting that Saudi Arabia joining the growing list of Arab and Muslim countries that have made peace with Israel would "make history."

During the interview, Minister Cohen also addressed the issues of Hezbollah and Iran's aggression and the controversy surrounding the Israeli government's planned judicial reforms.

He said that Hezbollah leader Hassan "Nasrallah is weak, and the tent issue is his provocation. Nasrallah is hiding in a bunker like a mouse. Israel can return Lebanon to the Stone Age."

"Iran is the main financier of terrorism in the region and in the world, it is like a cancer - it destroys every country it enters," Cohen said.

Cohen also said that the dire warnings that the opponents of the judicial reforms are “exaggerating concerns” over the effects of the reforms.