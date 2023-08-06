National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir this morning (Sunday) called on the Commander of the Judea and Samaria District Police Department, Deputy Commissioner Uzi Levy, to investigate the Arab rioters who threw stones at Jews near the village of Burqa on Friday rather than the Jewish residents who defended themselves.

Ben-Gvir referred to the arrests of Elisha Yered and Yehiel Indor following rh shooting death of one of the Arab rioters involved in the attack.

"My policy is clear. Anyone who defends himself from stone throwers should receive a medal. I expect the police chief Uzi Levy to advance the investigation quickly and conduct a comprehensive investigation also of all the Arab rioters who threw stones and tried to murder Jews," the minister wrote.

Last night, the detention of Yered and Indor in the death of a 19-year-old Palestinian Arab during a riot near the village of Burqa on Friday was extended by five days.

The incident occurred when a group of Jews was attacked by Palestinian Arab rioters.

Indor, who is suspected of having shot the Palestinian Arab dead, is currently hospitalized in serious condition at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem after sustaining serious injury to his head during the riot.

Yered is also suspected of obstructing investigative procedures. In the past, he served as spokesperson for MK Limor Son Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit).