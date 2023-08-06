Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz this morning (Sunday) criticized the members of the government who he said support right-wing activists who have rioted in Arab villages in Judea and Samaria in recent weeks.

"Dangerous Jewish nationalist terrorism is developing in front of us - burning houses and vehicles, shooting, and many incidents of taking the law into their own hands to the point of harming IDF soldiers," Gantz stated.

Addressing the clash between Arab rioters and Jewish residents in which an Arab man was killed and a Jewish man seriously injured on Friday, he said: "The incident in Burqa, whatever the circumstances behind it, joins a chain of events that engage the security forces in chasing Israelis instead of protecting them."

He claimed that "the price of the silence of our national leadership, the lack of backing for the security forces by the heads of the political system, and the fact that members of the government and coalition support those extremists - is a stain on our image hat will not be blotted out, and a danger to our security."

The arrests of Elisha Yered and Yehiel Indor, suspected of involvement in the death of a 19-year-old Palestinian Arab in the village of Burqa near Ramallah on Friday, were extended by five days on Saturday night.

The incident began when a group of Jews was attacked by Palestinian Arab rioters. Indor, who has been hospitalized in serious condition with a head injury, is suspected of firing the shot which killed the Arab rioter.

Yered is also suspected of obstructing investigative procedures. He previously served as spokesperson for MK Limor Son Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit).