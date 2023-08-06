Losing a spouse. Fighting cancer as a teenager. Either one of these struggles may be more than enough to bring a family to the brink of despair, but this widowed Israeli mom Rochel and daughter Devora have been through it all.

Now, they are going through their next challenge:

“My daughter Devora is engaged and getting married very soon. She’s so excited, maybe more than your average kallah (bride) because we honestly weren’t sure that she would live to get married. 7 years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer,” begins the emotional story.

“After a long and hard battle with the dreaded disease - she won, she survived. That’s not the happy ending to our story though. Just 3 years later, my husband a”h passed away. It’s hard to describe the shock and the pain, but life moves on, or so I thought.”

“As a widow, marrying off a child on your own is almost impossible. Devora’s recovery came at a high price that left us with no savings. My income is enough to live simply, but not to save enough to pay for even the simplest wedding".

“I’m trying to keep the financial details from Devora - she deserves to be happy and prepare for her wedding like every other kallah - but I don’t have an answer for her when she asks why we’re not going to pick out linens, or try on a wedding dress.”

“Please help a widow marry off her daughter happily after everything we’ve been through.”

Many have been moved by the difficult story that Rochel tells so simply, and have chipped in to marry off Devora.

To take part in marrying off an orphan who has been through so much, click here.