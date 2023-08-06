Senior Palestinian Authority (PA) officials have issued an ultimatum to Israel ahead of the Cabinet meeting today (Sunday) that if the Cabinet does not approve further concessions to the PA, they will boycott an upcoming security summit, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

At the end of February, an emergency security summit was held in Aqaba with the participation of representatives from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and Jordan, under the supervision of the US. A similar summit is supposed to take place in the next two months, but now its very existence is in doubt.

According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet decided whether to put the issue of relief to the PA on the Cabinet's agenda.

At the previous Cabinet meeting, the ministers approved the promotion of several steps to prevent the collapse of the PA, a move that was welcomed by the White House and remains to be fully approved by the Cabinet.

The government is considering increasing the number of work permits for Palestinian Arabs from the Gaza Strip who want to work in Israel. The number of permits is currently at a record high and the government is considering increasing it out of a desire to improve the general situation in the Gaza Strip. The move was recommended by the security establishment after it had already recommended additional measures to strengthen the PA that had already been discussed in previous Cabinet meetings.

Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir have expressed opposition to concessions to strengthen the PA.