Hanan Peretz, the head of the inspector's unit of the Tel Aviv municipality, spoke this morning about the murder of Chen Amir, a 42-year-old municipal security guard, in a terrorist shooting attack yesterday.

"This is a very difficult incident that we are dealing with, both in the unit and in the family," Peretz told 103 FM Radio. "His friends used to call him 'King Chen Amir.' He was just a pleasant person, amazing, always smiling, always ready with a hug and love."

He added, "His friends in the unit still don't know how to digest the news. They are very hurt and grieving, and Amir, whose love for motorcycles was truly extraordinary, also happened to be a motorcycle mechanic, and he really liked the job, the unit, and even before recently. This is an unbearable loss."

"He really blocked the terrorist with his body," he said, describing how the two security guards noticed and ultimately stopped the terrorist. "Chen was first, followed by Oz, who would ultimately neutralize the terrorist. He came right up with his motorcycle to block [the terrorist's] path towards Allenby and he didn't have time to get off before he was shot. Then Oz, who kept his composure, strove for contact and ended the incident."

He later commented on the family's decision to donate Amir's organs: "I was next to his wife when the hospital came and offered to do this, she didn't hesitate for a moment, she said yes. I stood there with tears, I was very moved. She is a strong woman. We are with her, we embrace her."

"This is not an easy incident to deal with. This is a father of three little girls who we hope will be able to get through it. We are with them, we embrace them, we will support them. It is difficult for us, it is difficult for his friends. With the action he took, I am happy that we prevented a very serious attack, on the one hand. On the other hand, it came at a very heavy price for us, for the family," he added.