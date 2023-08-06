During the period when the Saudi Supreme Court (which is not really a supreme court, but more a congregation of imams) gave the green light to a thousand lashes and ten years in prison for the liberal blogger Raif Badawi, guilty of having "offended Islam," a delegation of United Nations bureaucrats landed in Jeddah to promote an "international conference on religious freedom". No, this is not a joke.

Leading the UN criminals was Joachim Rücker himself, president of the Human Rights Council, photographed smiling alongside the guardians of Wahabi Islam in a white tunic. There was also Heiner Bielefeldt, envoy of the United Nations for religious freedom, a scholar specializing in the works of Immanuel Kant, who must have seen applications of Kant's beleif in good will and the shared ability of human beings to reason in the whip that makes the infidel's back bleed.

Does the UN see the Saudi regime as a model of "religious freedom”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presented the UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech in concert with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)'s decades-long efforts to ban criticism of Islam. Pakistan unveiled a six-point plan to "counter Islamophobia" at UN headquarters. The presentation was organized together with Turkey, the Holy See and the UN.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (the second largest international organization after the United Nations and the only organization of its kind dedicated to the promotion of a religion) managed to have the United Nations celebrate the "World Day Against Islamophobia" in the presence of Guterres, who said there is an "epidemic of Islamophobia in the world".

Then there is the Alliance of Civilizations, wanted by the then Spanish premier José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and sponsored by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The current secretary of the Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Moratinos (former Spanish foreign minister), "unequivocally condemns the cowardly act of burning the holy Koran in Sweden…".

What is the goal of these Islamic groups? It is to criminalize any criticism of Islam. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said it right out: "We need a law that criminalizes Islamophobia".

And their target now is Sweden and Denmark after the burning of the Koran. Denmark and Sweden are giving in to pressure from the most Islamic oppressive states in the world. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the government would try to enact legislation on the Koran. Sweden is considering similar measures. As Denmark discovered after a newspaper published the Mohammed cartoons, offending Islam is a high-stakes venture.

As a result of the burning, Turkey has rejected Sweden's NATO membership for months. In Baghdad, the Swedish embassy was attacked and the ambassador expelled. A Danish NGO helping refugees in Basra was hit. Danish Prime Minister Rasmussen even made a desperate phone call to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to mitigate the backlash. By bowing to the demands of the Wahhabi kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the theocratic Shiite regime of Iran, Denmark and Sweden have validated the OIC's approach.

But it's not just the UN. In June, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was in Brussels to meet with EU leaders on how to "fight Islamophobia". This is a collaboration that began under the Italian Federica Mogherini in the year in which the OIC also entered the Vatican. Brussels has just reaffirmed its collaboration with the Islamic mega-lobby. And aren't there projects paid for by the European Research Council, such as this one, entitled “The European Koran”? By 2025, Italian universities and Islamic countries will also be involved with European funding of 9,842,534 euros.

Meanwhile, the heads of the OIC are funding Western universities as well: Eight British universities have received more than 233 million pounds from the Ummah and American universities 614 million dollars from Saudi Arabia alone and up to one billion from Qatar.

What is Kuwait's response to the burning of the Koran? 100,000 copies of the Koran in Swedish are to be brought to the Scandinavian country. Do you remember the Islamic organization that distributed 300,000 copies of the Koran in Germany at the height of the 2015 migrant crisis? Or Saudi Arabia offering to build 200 new mosques on German soil?

As early as 1983, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's magazine, Islam Today, explained its strategy for world expansion: "The Ummah began with one person, the Prophet. The success of a Muslim minority is to one day become a majority".

Will it end up like at UNESCO under the presidency of Amadou Mahtar M'Bow, a Senegalese Muslim eager for academic titles (42 honorary degrees), honorary citizen of eleven metropolises subject to dictatorships in Africa, Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe? It was he, in the imposing building on Place de Fontenoy in Paris, who wanted "a code of universal values". The then general secretary of UNESCO proclaimed from the Ville Lumière that “the countries of the Third World are the bearers of hope on the planet”.

Europe is now willing to validate that.