Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, sent condolences on Saturday night to the family of the security guard who was murdered in the shooting attack in Tel Aviv, and also condemned Palestinian Arab terrorism against Israel.

“Our deep condolences to the family of Chen Amir, a municipal security patrolman who was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in Tel Aviv this evening. The bravery of Amir and his colleagues prevented mass civilian casualties,” tweeted Herzog.

“This heinous terror attack, which originated from Jenin, is yet another expression of the poison injected and effort exerted by Palestinian terrorist organizations and Iran to fuel a terror campaign against Israeli civilians,” he added.

“Terror is terror and nothing can justify it. Israel will not cave and is determined to keep on fighting terror and protecting Israeli lives,” concluded Herzog.

The terrorist who shot and murdered Amir was Kamel Abu Bakr, who lived in the village of Rummanah, and for the past two years lived in Jenin. He was shot by a second municipal patrolman after the attack and taken alive to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai praised the performance of the city's patrolmen: "They are always prepared and ready, it is part of their routine service on a daily basis. We cannot stop living here, life must go on."

He criticized the police: "They promise us security, but they make announcements instead of doing work. We make every effort to preserve life's routines."