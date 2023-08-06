The US State Department on Saturday condemned Friday’s incident in the Palestinian Arab village of Burqa, in which a 19-year-old Palestinian Arab was shot dead as an Arab mob attacked Jews.

The State Department also condemned the terrorist shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Saturday, in which a security guard was murdered. However, it referred to both incidents as “terror attacks”.

“We strongly condemn yesterday's terror attack by Israeli extremist settlers that killed a 19-year-old Palestinian. The US extends our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones. We note Israeli officials have made several arrests and we urge full accountability and justice,” tweeted the State Department.

It subsequently wrote in a second tweet, “We strongly condemn today’s terrorist attack in Tel Aviv that killed one and wounded two others, as well as other recent terrorist attacks against Israelis. We express our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and call for an end to these acts of violence and incitement to violence.”

Friday’s incident occurred when dozens of Palestinian Arab rioters from the village of Burqa, near Ramallah, attacked with rocks, clubs and fireworks a group of shepherds and a number of Jewish residents who came to help them. One of the Jews was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital where he underwent an operation during Shabbat.

The incident began when a Jewish shepherd from the Oz Tzion outpost was grazing his flock in the area between Ot Tzion and Burqa. Several Arabs then approached him and threatened him. At this point, the shepherd, who felt that he was in danger, called a number of other residents who came to stay near him in order to prevent a deterioration in the situation. Dozens of Arab rioters armed with clubs, fireworks and rocks then began to attack the Jewish residents in a serious and life-threatening manner.The Jewish residents called the security forces and civilian forces to help them.

The rioters shot fireworks and threw rocks at point blank range at the Jewish residents, hitting one of them in the head and seriously injuring him. With his last strength, the resident managed to defend himself by using his personal weapon, for which he has a license. A 19-year-old Palestinian Arab was shot as a result, according to Palestinian Arab reports.

The injured man was evacuated from the scene by his friends who joined the ambulance that evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The injured Israeli, as well as another suspect in the incident, have been arrested and their remands were extended by five days on Saturday night. The injured man remains hospitalized and as such was absent from his hearing and has not yet been questioned.