IDF forces on Friday evening exchanged fire with armed terrorists operating near Tulkarem.

One of the terrorists was killed. According to IDF sources, the terrorist was killed after he was shot at and hit by shrapnel from an explosive device he was holding and trying to hurl at the soldiers.

During the operation, violence broke out, with rocks and firebombs hurled at the soldiers, as well as shots fired at them. Explosive devices were also activated.

The soldiers responded with riot dispersal methods and with precise gunfire towards the terrorists.

No soldiers were injured.