A US delegation met with Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir; Director of the Policy & Pol-Mil Bureau Brig. Gen. (res.) Dror Shalom, who hosted the highly distinguished U.S. delegation; Commander of the IDF Intelligence Corps Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva; and additional senior IDF Intelligence Corps officials, a spokesperson for Israel's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The American delegation was led by Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Hon. Ronald S. Moultrie, with senior Israeli and American officials participating, including Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, and additional senior defense officials.

During their visit, the delegations focused on Israel's ability to cope with regional challenges and threats, including Iranian efforts to undermine stability in the region. The participants gained firsthand insights into the unique challenges posed by the Hezbollah threat along the northern Israel-Lebanon border. They also conducted a panel discussion, exploring avenues to further strengthen the countries' unique bilateral intelligence and defense cooperation, and toured several IDF Intelligence Corps bases where they met with senior IDF officers.

The delegation then paid a visit to Jerusalem, where they visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Israel Ministry of Defense's National Hall for Israel's Fallen.

Director of the Policy & Pol-Mil Bureau, Brig. Gen. (res.) Dror Shalom thanked his colleague Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Hon. Ronald S. Moultrie and expressed his deep appreciation for his personal dedication, partnership, and commitment to the security of Israel and regional stability.