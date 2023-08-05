The security patrolman who on Saturday eliminated a terrorist in a Tel Aviv shooting attack told Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai how the event unfolded.

"My partner parked his motorcycle and the terrorist drew his weapon from his bag and fired at him," he said. "I chased after him and fired at him until he fell."

Shabtai praised the patrolman's actions, saying, "There is no doubt that the quick and professional action saved lives."

"A few meters from here, we can see the cafes full of people, and understand the enormity of the tragedy which was prevented. That is thanks to the alacrity and efforts to make contact [with the terrorist]."

Terrorist Kamel Abu Bakr, 22, was affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terror group. He was treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) and evacuated to the hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The patrolman's Hebrew-language account can be heard here: