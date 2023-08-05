Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday took a jab at former President Donald Trump, saying he looked like a “scared puppy” a day earlier as he appeared court in his arraignment on charges related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, The Hill reports.

“I wasn’t in the courtroom of course, but when I saw his coming out of his car and this or that, I saw a scared puppy,” Pelosi was quoted as having told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell in an interview.

“He looked very, very, very concerned about the fate,” Pelosi said, adding she did not see any “bravado or confidence or anything like that” from Trump.

“He knows the truth, the truth that he lost the election,” she continued. “And now he’s got to face the music.”

Trump appeared at Washington’s federal courthouse Thursday afternoon where he pleaded not guilty to four counts alleging he led a conspiracy to defraud the US and attempted to block the certification of votes on January 6, 2021.

The four counts with which Trump has been charged are: A conspiracy to defraud the United States "by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election"; a conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding at which the collected results of the presidential election are counted and certified; a conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted; obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote.

Speaking after Trump’s indictment was made public on Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith said the assault on the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021 was "fueled by lies" by Trump.

Pelosi appointed the nine members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, which investigated the riot and surrounding events and communications from those involved.

“Very proud of the Jan. 6 committee, which took us, laid the foundation, created a path or us to get to this place, to seek the truth,” she said on Friday.

When asked about Trump’s defense’s strategies to delay the trials until after the election if he is the Republican nominee, Pelosi said it’s because the former President is “afraid of the truth.”

