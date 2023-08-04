Jewish-American actor Mark Margolis, who received an Emmy nomination for playing Mexican cartel boss Hector “Tio” Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” has died at the age of 83.

The actor died Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City after a short illness, according to The New York Post.

Margolis was born on November 26, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Fanya (née Fried) and Isidore Margolis. His father was a Polish Jewish immigrant and his mother was a Russian Jewish immigrant.

Margolis was briefly a student at Temple University before dropping out and moving to New York City, where he studied drama with Stella Adler and at Actors Studio.

Margolis’ acting career began in the 1970s in supporting roles in “Going in Style” and “Dressed to Kill”.

As a character actor playing mobsters and baddies, his biggest early role was in 1983’s “Scarface” as mobster Alberto the Shadow opposite Al Pacino’s Tony Montana.

He is most remembered for his role on “Breaking Bad” of cartel leader Hector “Tio” Salamanca, where Margolis rarely spoke a word, since his character had suffered a nearly-fatal stroke that rendered him speechless.

Communicating mostly through glares and growls, Margolis’ wheelchair-bound Hector often rang a piercing bell to spell out words while speaking with friends and foes, including Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring.

Margolis received a 2012 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Salamanca.

His acting credits also include “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “1492: Conquest of Paradise,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” and “Daredevil.”

Margolis is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, whom he married in June 1962, a son, and three grandchildren.

