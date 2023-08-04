The multi-billionaire Jewish-American Arthur Dantchik announced that he is stopping donating to the Kohelet Forum, according to Calcalist. The forum has been a continual supporter of the judicial reform.

The report said Dantchik is the main donor to the lobbying organization, and is the founder and co-CEO of Susquehanna International Group, a multibillion-dollar financial services company. According to Forbes, Dantchik's fortune is estimated at about 7.5 billion dollars and he is among the 100 richest people in the United States.

Dantchik said: "Throughout my life I have supported a variety of organizations that promote individual liberties and economic freedom for every person. When society is divided in a way that endangers democracy, the correct step to take is to focus on bringing hearts closer together and repairing the rifts that have opened in social cohesion."

"I decided to stop my support for research institutes in Israel, including the Kohelet Forum. I believe that at this time, the most necessary thing for the State of Israel is the fusion of divisions and the restoration of national uni

ty."