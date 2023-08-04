To view all the Torah Lessons,Click Here
Parashat Eikev
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon
Written by: Yaakov Karmon
In Parashat Eikev, Moshe Rabeinu describes the blessed physical qualities of the Land of Israel.
Question
Why was it so important to describe the blessed physical qualities of the Land of Israel?
Answer
Eating the fruit of the Land not only satiates one, but also elevates a person spiritually and brings the person closer to G-d.
To watch the Torah Lesson,Click Here
To view all the Series Lessons, Click Here
Presented By: Avrum Leeder
Written by: Yaakov Karmon
The posuk says in Vayikra: "I will devastate the Land, so that your enemies who come to live there will be appalled by it."
Question
How does the Ramban learn that this is a blessing and not a curse?
Answer
Not only will our enemies be unable to settle the Land, but the Land herself will despise them.
To watch the Series Lesson, Click Here