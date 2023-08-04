To view all the Torah Lessons,Click Here

Parashat Eikev

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon

Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In Parashat Eikev, Moshe Rabeinu describes the blessed physical qualities of the Land of Israel.

Question

Why was it so important to describe the blessed physical qualities of the Land of Israel?



Answer

Eating the fruit of the Land not only satiates one, but also elevates a person spiritually and brings the person closer to G-d.

To watch the Torah Lesson,Click Here

To view all the Series Lessons, Click Here

Presented By: Avrum Leeder

Written by: Yaakov Karmon

The posuk says in Vayikra: "I will devastate the Land, so that your enemies who come to live there will be appalled by it."

Question

How does the Ramban learn that this is a blessing and not a curse?

Answer

Not only will our enemies be unable to settle the Land, but the Land herself will despise them.

To watch the Series Lesson, Click Here