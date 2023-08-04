On Sunday, July 30, the International Observatory of Human Rights based in Portugal, within the scope of its mission to promote Peace and Human Rights, honored the Lubavitcher Rebbe – Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who “influenced generations of young men and women, drawing their attention to the importance of education and a solid character, and strengthening ties of friendship among the people around him”, the certificate read.

Earlier this week, the President of the International Observatory of Human Rights, Luís Andrade, presented the honorary certificate to the President of Chabad Portugal, Rabbi Eli Rosenfeld, who will now send the document to the Chabad organization's headquarters in New York.

Rabbis from Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom and Israel joined this tribute, which took place at the headquarters of B'nai B'rith Portugal, in Porto, in the presence of dozens of members of the Portuguese Jewish community. Chabad Portugal is based in Cascais, in the south of Portugal, but extends its activities throughout the country and runs a student synagogue in Porto, in partnership with the local Jewish community.

In his speech, Rabbi Eli Rosenfeld said “the Rebbe's efforts and legacy continue to inspire the world to never give up on any individual, believing that each and every person can reveal their hidden spark of Judaism to reach a vibrant and burning flame.”

Gabriela Cantergi, the President of B'nai B'rith International Portugal stated that “the Rebbe helped Jews and non-Jews to comply with the basic norms of morality, that’s why in the United States, the Rebbe's birthday, March 22nd, is a National Education and Sharing Day.” She noted two worthy emissaries of the Rebbe, among thousands of others: “Rabbi Eli Rosenfeld who built one of the most beautiful Chabad centers in the world, and Rabbi Mendel Liberow who created an extraordinary community in Brazil from scratch."

The International Observatory of Human Rights recognized that Rabbi Schneerson “has become a reference for good for humanity and for the construction of a more just and more fraternal world. His legacy continues to inspire new generations and his merits are recognized worldwide.”