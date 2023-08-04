The gap between the National Unity party and the Likud party has grown from two to three seats as the current coalition continues to weaken, according to a new poll conducted by the "Lazar Studies" institute, headed by Dr. Menachem Lazar, and published by the Maariv newspaper today (Friday).

The survey found that if new elections were held today, the National Unity party would be the largest party in the Knesset would be the largest party in the Knesset with 30 seats, while the Likud would fall to 27 seats, down from 28 in the previous poll. Yesh Atid would be third with 16 seats. Shas would win nine seats, United Torah Judaism seven, Ra'am six, Otzma Yehudit five, the Religious Zionism party five,Yisrael Beytenu five, Meretz five and Hadash-Ta'al five. The Labor and Balad parties would fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Under these results, the current coalition would fall from its current 64 seats to 54 seats. The center-left bloc would win a 62-seat majority.

The survey was conducted prior to the announcement that the Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism parties would merge.

The Maariv survey also showed that the Israeli public is divided in its opinion regarding the establishment of a unity government, which will include the Likud, Yesh Atid and the National Unity party, and which would be headed by Benjamin Netanyahu. 42% support the formation a unity government while 45% oppose it.

Haredi voters are most likely to oppose such a government as their political parties would likely be excluded. Support for a unity government was highest among traditional voters.