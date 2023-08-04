Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah claimed on Thursday that American interference is the root of all of the Middle East's problems.

"The main problem in the [Middle East] is the scandalous and crude American interference in everything," said Nasrallah, who was speaking at a memorial ceremony for a Lebanese scholar, as quoted by JPost.

"We are facing a culture and policy based on submission to the Americans, who break all their promises," he lamented.

Nasrallah further claimed that the US "planned the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982," and also blamed Washington for his nation's electricity crisis, saying that electricity has yet to reach Lebanon only due to the "American ban on Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity."

The Hezbollah leader said that Lebanese who are airing their grievances at their ministers should instead "pour out their anger" on "tyrannical America which prevents electricity from the Lebanese people."

He also claimed that the two-state solution is "fading" due to US policy in the region.

While Nasrallah has directed most of his ire against Israel, particularly in recent weeks, he has in the past also lashed out at the US.

Nasrallah spoke out against the intervention of the United States in Syria, claiming the US is seeking to take control of the region “under the false pretext of fighting terrorism”.

He has claimed that Israel is the “contractor” of the United States in the Middle East and also asserted that the US created the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group.