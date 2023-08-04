Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday called Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas to demand an end to the volatile situation in Lebanon's largest “Palestinian refugee camp”, warning that the army may have to intervene to stop the dayslong fighting that has left dozens dead and wounded, The Associated Press reported.

The deadly clashes in recent days between Palestinian Arab factions in Ain Al-Hilweh camp, located near the southern port city of Sidon, have been going on since Sunday, though a tentative calm returned to the camp and surrounding area on Thursday, after a night of renewed clashes.

As of Monday, at least 11 people had been killed and dozens wounded in the fighting, according to UNRWA.

In his telephone call with Abbas, Mikati called the fighting a “flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty." Mikati also said it was unacceptable for the warring groups to "terrorize the Lebanese, especially the people of the south who have embraced the Palestinians for many years,” according to a statement released by his office and quoted by AP.

The latest fighting has pitted Abbas’ Fatah party against Islamist groups Jund al Sham and Shabab al Muslim. Fatah has accused the Islamists of gunning down a Fatah military general, Abu Ashraf al Armoushi, in the camp on Sunday.

Ain Al-Hilweh is notorious for its lawlessness and violence is not uncommon. The UN says about 55,000 people live in the camp.

Lebanese residents who are registered as “Palestinian refugees” and their descendants who were born in that country reside in residential neighborhoods known as "refugee camps", have limited work options and are refused citizenship.

Lebanon refuses to naturalize the “Palestinian refugees” and has stressed the need to work for their return to their country of origin, which Palestinian Arabs claim is Israel.

Several years ago, Lebanese authorities launched a crackdown on foreign workers, including people registered as “Palestinian refugees”.

According to a population census conducted in 2017, there are 174,422 “Palestinian refugees” residing in Lebanon in 12 "refugee camps" and in 152 residential neighborhoods throughout the country.