Former minister David Levy, who was hospitalized last week in the cardiac intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Prof. Rabea Asleh, director of the heart failure unit at Hadassah, said that Levy had been released to his home in stable condition.

Levy, an Israel Prize laureate who served in a variety of positions in Israeli politics, was released a few months ago from hospitalization at a hospital in northern Israel after suffering from pneumonia and heart failure.

Over the years Levy served as Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, mostly with the Likud. He also led the breakaway Gesher faction, which formed part of Ehud Barak's Labor-led government between 1999 and 2001.

Levy is the father of twelve children, two of whom - Orly Levy and Jackie Levy - served in the Knesset as well.