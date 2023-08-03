A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed this evening (Wednesday) after being hit by another vehicle on Highway 1, near the Kibbutz Galuyot interchange.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics performed CPR on the motorcyclist but were forced to declare him dead at the scene.

MDA paramedic Ido Greenstein and MDA EMT Munzer Abu Kasem said: "We saw the motorcyclist lying next to the car unconscious and suffering from multi-systemic damage. Immediately we started performing resuscitation operations which included CPR and administering medication and in the end, we unfortunately had to determine his death."

A short time later, another 40-year-old man was killed when his vehicle overturned on Highway 2211 near Moshav Dekel.

MDA medics and paramedics in collaboration with an IDF medical force performed CPR on him and at the end, they were forced to declare him dead at the scene.

MDA EMT Zohar Hovra said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the vehicle on the side of the road and the driver lying next to the vehicle unconscious without a pulse and not breathing and suffering from multi-systemic damage. We immediately started performing advanced resuscitation operations, in the end, we had to determine his death."