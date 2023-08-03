Former US President Barack Obama met with President Joe Biden at the White House this week. During their meeting, Obama warned his former Vice President that Donald Trump would be a tougher opponent in a 2024 rematch of the 2020 presidential election, the Washington Post reported.

Obama emphasized that his concerns are not related to Biden's abilities but to Trump's strong base in the Republican Party.

In addition, the former US president promised Biden that he would do everything he could to get him elected for a second term.

In the coming months, Obama is supposed to step up his activities, especially fundraising for President Biden's campaign.

A Biden campaign spokesman told the Post that “President Biden is grateful for [Obama’s] unwavering support, and looks forward to once again campaigning side-by-side … to win in 2024 and finish the job for the American people.”

Recent polls have put Biden and Trump neck and neck in a hypothetical rematch. Trump has a commanding lead in the field for the Republican nomination for the 2024 election, polling well ahead of second-place candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.