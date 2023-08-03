The head of the Palestinian Authority's "Colonization and Wall Resistance Committee," Minister Moayad Shaaban, and other committee members were filmed on Thursday destroying and burning property belonging to a Jewish farm near the village of Avnei Hefetz in Samaria.

The Palestinian minister was filmed during Arab riots led by him as he destroyed and burned the farm's property, including a hut built near a cistern to be enjoyed by tourists to the area. A month ago, terrorists opened fire on tourists who were bathing in the cistern. The tourists were miraculously unscathed in the attack.

In addition to Shaaban, additional committee members were filmed, including Morad Shitawi, the coordinator for the committee's northern district. Despite the fact that the riot and vandalism occurred in broad daylight and the perpetrators were unmasked, no arrests have been made.

The committee even proudly took to its official Facebook page, writing, "The head of the Wall Resistance and Settlement Committee, Minister Shaaban, the staff of the committee and the residents of Kafr Al-Labd remove and burn a nucleus of a settler located on the lands of the town east of Tulkarm."

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Committee is the PA body that is behind the majority of Arab riots in Judea and Samaria. The committee is led by Minister Shaaban, a released convict who served 11 years in prison, and it consists of additional activists, most of them released terrorists as well.

The "Fight for Every Dunam" forum, which tracks the committee's operations, commented: "This is negligence and recklessness on the part of the defense establishment. For several years already, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Committee's terrorists have been going around Judea and Samaria unhindered, they go from village to village, planting terror, inciting, and leading violent riots and attacks on civilians and IDF soldiers.

The names, faces, and even the damning footage of the heads of the snake are known to the defense establishment and were sent to the establishment leaders by the forum's representatives. But despite it all, nothing has been done, and no one was arrested. The severe incident which occurred this morning is an additional reminder of the destructive results of this recklessness."

MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) sent a complaint to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in which he demanded Shaaban's arrest: "Following the footage of PA Minister Moayad Shaaban in during which he, together with residents of the village of a-Labad, deconstructs and burns Jewish property near Avnei Hefetz in Samaria. I ask you, with the power invested in you, to order the immediate arrest and trial of Mr. Shaaban.

These severe acts of intentional arson by a man with a broad public influence who is a minister in the Palestinian Authority are unbearable and demand significant action."