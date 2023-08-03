The National Union party (i.e., Religious Zionism) and the Jewish Home are merging to become one party after Religious Zionism chairman Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Jewish Home chairperson Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe met in Tel Aviv to sign an agreement, which is still pending the approval of the parties' establishments.

The party's name will be officially changed to "The National Religious - Religious Zionism Party."

The party will be led by Smotrich, Jewish Home CEO Yigal Danino and party chairperson Hagit Moshe will be integrated into the party's management board, with Moshe leading the municipal government board without pay.

As part of the agreement, Moshe will lead the party's ticket in the upcoming municipal elections in Jerusalem, and the party and its municipal representatives will run under the Hebrew letters Tet-Bet as the parties did in past elections when they ran together.

A senior Religious Zionism member told Israel National News: "We decided not to fight over the 10% of things the two parties disagree on and instead concentrate on the 90% that religious-Zionists, of all streams, do agree on, and therefore we decided to reach total unity."