Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu this afternoon (Thursday) criticized the conditions in which Amiram Ben Uliel is being held in prison. Ben Uliel was convicted of the 2015 Duma arson attack in which three members of the Dawabsheh family were murdered including an 18-month-old baby.

"Amiram Ben Uliel's conviction is not entirely correct. It is a confession that was obtained through torture and in the whole world such a confession is not accepted. Nevertheless, the man is being held in difficult conditions that no terrorist deserves," Rabbi Eliyahu said.

"The most terrible terrorists - they were released, they served their sentence and received treats in prison, but he doesn't. It seems self-evident that the law says that everyone is equal before the law, so why should Amiram receive such harsh conditions?" he wondered.

He added: "I think that such a person whose punishment is too much and whose guilt is not proven at all, at least beyond doubt, should be given the same conditions as these terrorists. This is a terrible statement because he deserves much more than the terrorists, but let's start with this step. Does that sound excessive to you? Of course not."

Ben Uliel has been held in solitary confinement for the last eight years. The Justice for Amiram Movement has fought to secure his release.