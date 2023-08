פרוש קפץ לבריכה עיריית אלעד

The haredi city of Elad is set to open a new pool for its residents. Upon receiving the final permits to open the pool, Mayor Yisrael Porush surprised those present when he removed his shoes, jacket, and tzitzit and plunged into the pool. The pool will be open to residents, who will be charged a sum of five shekels for entry.