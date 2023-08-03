The IDF Military Prosecution announced on Wednesday that a commissioned officer at the rank of lieutenant was indicted.

According to the indictment, the officer is suspected of dealing drugs and removing a weapon from military possession. The indictment was submitted after an investigation by the IDF Military Police Investigations Unit.

The indictment states that the officer sold cocaine to undercover MPs in three separate instances over the course of two and a half months.

The officer received a sum of 100 thousand NIS for the drugs. In addition, seven military grenades were found in the officer's home.

Upon submitting the indictment, the Military Prosecution asked the Military Court to order the arrest of the officer until the end of the legal process.

The officer's detention was extended until Tuesday.