National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) has signed an order canceling a ceremony held by the Palestinian Authority.

The award ceremony was scheduled to be held in the Silwan Club in the Ras al-Amud neighborhood of Jerusalem.

On Wednesday, Israel Police evacuated the club's president, Ahmad al-Jool, and passed him the order signed by Minister Ben Gvir. After three hours and following an interrogation, al-Jool was released.

The order signed by Ben Gvir reads, "It was brought to my attention that there is an intention to hold an award ceremony at the Silwan Club in Ras al-Amud in Jerusalem, under the auspices and on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, and that this had not received a written permit as required by the law regarding the implementation of the interim agreement on the West Bank and Gaza Strip."

"As per my authority, I hereby order that the event not be held at the aforementioned address, or in any other place within the confines of the State of Israel."

Following this, Ben Gvir ordered the individual in charge of the site and anyone else connected to the site where the event was scheduled to be held - including the manager, operator, and any other operator of part of the event, to prevent the event from being held and not to continue to allow it to take place.