An IDF soldier suffered moderate injuries after a military vehicle overturned Thursday morning.

Four other soldiers were lightly injured in the incident.

The vehicle overturned during a routine trip in northern Israel. The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment and their families were notified. The circumstances are being investigated.

A statement form Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat said, "Five soldiers arrived at Ziv Medical Center during the early morning hours, after being transported by military ambulances following the overturning of the protected vehicle in which they were traveling."

"They were evacuated from the area of Margaliot. One soldier is now in moderate condition, one is in light-to-moderate condition, and three are in light condition and suffered bruises to various areas of their bodies."