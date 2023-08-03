What’s clear about the American led effort to bring about a rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia is that it has a secondary agenda that aims to undermine not only our G-d given claim to Judea and Samaria, but also our right to implement democratically endorsed domestic policies that run counter to the government’s leftist opposition.

To accomplish these objectives the American diplomatic plan requires several Israeli concessions, which would essentially require the nullification of our last election. The concessions include our “meaningful” endorsement of a Palestinian state, and the corresponding termination of our settlement enterprise.

Given the composition of our current government, any territorial concessions, particularly those leading to the creation of a Palestinian state, would require a new National Unity government, whose creation would require the replacement of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich with Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid.

Apart from facilitating the wholesale surrender of our Biblical heartland, this new coalition would also spell the end of any judicial reform for the foreseeable future. The American sweetener for this nightmare would, of course, be the inclusion of Saudi Arabia in the Abraham Accords.

How has our government responded to this extremely hostile American diplomatic offensive? Not by ruling out such horrendous and outrageous concessions, but by attempting to facilitate it with humiliating appeals to the opposition to join a 'national unity' government in exchange for postponing any further judicial reform efforts. More shocking, is the government’s refusal to explicitly rule out the creation of a Palestinian state dedicated to the eventual destruction of Israel.

What the Prime Minister seems oblivious to is the fact that Saudi Arabia would be willing to settle for far less from Israel in order to obtain what it wants from the Americans. The Saudis don’t love the Palestinians so much that they would be willing to loose an American defense agreement and all the high tech arms that would flow from that, just because the Arab “street” demands the creation of a Palestinian state.

Instead, Israel should quietly offer the Saudis a defense pact of its own that would probably be more credible than anything the Biden administration would offer. Although the acceptance of such a deal might jeopardize the recently agreed rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran, we should at least offer it up in place of the Israeli concessions demanded by Washington. And who knows? The Saudis just might go for it.