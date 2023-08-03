On Wednesday night, IDF, Israel Border Police and ISA forces apprehended six wanted suspects in the town of Burqin in the area of Jenin.

One of the suspects is a senior operative belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

In parallel, six wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity were apprehended in the town of Beit Ummar.

In the towns of Qilquis and Yatta, the security forces located and confiscated weapons, ammunition and additional military equipment. Another suspect was apprehended in the town of Qabalan, weapons and ammunition were confiscated.

The wanted suspects were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

No IDF injuries were reported.