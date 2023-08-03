* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

In addition to the wonderful songs that *Binny Landau*, a talented Israeli artist, sang at a performance this week, we also heard his thoughts regarding today, the 15th of Av (Tu B'Av). Here are three of them:

1. Our sages stated: *"There were no more joyful days in Israel than the 15th of Av and Yom Kippur."* For us, these are the best days of the year. If only we could truly feel this; we need joyful days now.

2. The 15th of Av is not only a day of love for couples. On this day, after the nation had entered the Land of Israel, the tribes were given permission to intermarry. No more division or strife but one united nation. Thus, this day symbolizes the love and unity among all our people.

3. Starting from the 15th of Av, there are those who already begin to greet each other with the new year's blessing of *"May you be inscribed and sealed in the book of life."* This is a sign that we are rapidly approaching Elul, followed by the new year and the High Holy Days.

May we merit joyful days, unconditional love for one another, and be inscribed and sealed in the book of life.