Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday took a jab at former Vice President Mike Pence, after Pence issued his harshest criticism yet of Trump’s conduct on January 6, 2021.

“I feel badly for Mike Pence, who is attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty from people who, as a member of the Trump Administration, should be loving him. He didn’t fight against Election Fraud, which we will now be easily able to prove based on the most recent Fake Indictment & information which will have to be made available to us, finally - a really BIG deal,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“The V.P. had power that Mike didn’t understand, but after the Election, the RINOS & Dems changed the law, taking that power away!” he added.

Trump’s post came after Pence, speaking to reporters in Indiana, said that the former President “was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear."

"I really do believe that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be President of the United States," he continued. "And anyone who asks someone else to put themselves over the Constitution should never be President of the United States again."

A grand jury indicted Trump on Tuesday on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Prosecutors allege Trump knowingly pushed false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent and that he had actually won.

Speaking to reporters after the indictment against Trump was made public, special counsel Jack Smith said the assault on the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021 was "fueled by lies" by Trump.

Trump has been summoned to appear at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last November to oversee over two Justice Department investigations involving Trump: The investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents, for which Trump has already been indicted and pleaded not guilty.

Before the indictment in the classified documents probe, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president on 34 counts of falsifying business records in March.