Channel 13 News reporter Meir Marciano was attacked on Wednesday evening while covering an anti-government demonstration in Tel Aviv.

Marciano, who is religious and wears a kippah, was attacked by a protester who thought he was representing the right-wing-leaning Channel 14.

He described the attack and wrote, "This evening I was covering the demonstration against the legislation of the judicial reform, led by retired judges, on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv. Because I wear a kippah, a vile and rude man assumed I was from Channel 14 and started attacking the team and me with shouts. No one around me intervened."

"He only calmed down when he saw the logo on my microphone. It's getting really scary here. Mostly sad," he concluded.