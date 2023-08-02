A week after the huge fires ended in several areas of Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that tourists who had to flee the country due to the fires would be entitled to a free week's vacation in Rhodes at the expense of the government.

However, the free vacations would only be valid next year. "We understand that many tourists experienced heartbreak following the fires. Fortunately for us - Rhodes is back to a full routine and is more ready than ever to host tourists," Mitsotakis said.

The proposal was met with skepticism in Greece, where many wondered why arranging free vacations for tourists was done before doing so for citizens who lost their homes to the fires.

Last week, a firefighting plane crashed while attempting to fight a wildfire on the island of Evia.