On Tuesday night, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, located the body of a 75-year-old man who had been missing for approximately three weeks in the Haifa region.

The search took place in deep brush near Haifa, with the participation of the Israel Police as the working dog Dana. The body was found shortly before midnight.

The body of the deceased was transferred to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute for further investigation.