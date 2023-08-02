Health Ministry CEO Moshe Bar Siman Tov and the heads of Israel's health system held an emergency meeting on Wednesday with the heads of the Israel Medical Association amid worries over a wave of emigration of doctors to protest the government and its judicial reform plan.

Kan News reported that during their meeting, the representatives of the Israel Medical Association claimed that according to their estimates, approximately 500 doctors are expected to leave Israel, which can lead to a severe medical crisis.

According to Health Ministry officials, even if "only" 300 doctors were to leave, the crisis would be unbearable.

The heads of the health system are preparing to try to meet the doctors' representatives or with the doctors themselves, to ask them about their fears and maybe attempt to convince them to stay in Israel.

The Health Ministry CEO will present the situation to Health Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) to examine ways to solve the problem.