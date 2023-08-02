Raphael Avneri, the father of the family that was attacked by Arab terrorists in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley earlier today (Wednesday), recounted the attack to Ynet.

"We were returning home from vacation to Kochav Ya'akov when suddenly I saw a Palestinian vehicle driving suspiciously, moving from lane to lane and making u-turns. It turned on a red light to get to me," he said.

"I thought it was a young driver or someone having fun with the vehicle," he added. "Before the Hamra intersection, I decided to stop. I saw that he is moving to the other lane and was in front of me, and touching me a little. Then the car stopped, the front passenger door opened and the terrorist came out with an M-16 in his hand and walked towards us on foot. At that time I was two meters away from him."

Avneri said that "at this point, my wife shouted, 'It's an attack, it's a terrorist.' I put the car in reverse and drove backward while he shot at us. In a few seconds, my car got stuck in a side ditch. Then the terrorist returned to his car and drove towards Shechem (Nablus)."

Avneri's wide was lightly injured when the terrorists in the other vehicle opened fire on the family's car. The couple's two children, ages six and nine, were also in the car when the shooting occurred. Six bullet marks were found on the family's car.