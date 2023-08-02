The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a military exercise on Abu Musa and Greater Tunb, disputed islands in the Persian Gulf claimed by the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Iranian Republic News Agency (IRNA), the IRGC's naval wargame is dubbed "Martyr Eshaq Dara," and it is held to show the authority and combat defense preparations of the IRGC Navy in protecting the security of the Persian Gulf and "the Iranian islands."

According to the report, the drill is being held in the presence of IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali-Reza Tangsiri, some commanders and military officials of the armed forces, and local authorities in Iran’s Abu Musa Island.

“We always strive for the security and peace of the country,” IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami said during the exercises.

He added that the Iranian nation gives decisive responses to all threats, complex seditions, and enmities.

Since the 1970s, Abu Musa, as well as Greater and Lesser Tunb Islands, have been subject to a dispute, with both the UAE and Iran staking claims. The IRGC exercise on the islands comes as the Islamic Republic continues to escalate tensions with foreign nations in the gulf.