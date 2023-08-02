In the Sovereignty Movement, media reports suggesting an agreement with Saudi Arabia might come in exchange for a four-year delay in applying sovereignty are being met with great concern. In a letter sent this morning (Wednesday) by movement leaders Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they emphasize that sovereignty must not be used as a political bargaining chip because it represents the very heart and soul of the nation. They maintain that using sovereignty for political leverage strips the Jewish people of their soul, inner strength, and the justice of their cause.

In their letter to the Prime Minister, they write that “Israel's sovereignty over the Land of Israel is not a mere political bargaining chip, but is rather the soul, vision, and hope of the Jewish people throughout generations of exile and in this generation of redemption. This vision, to be a free and sovereign nation in our own land inspired myriads from all around the world to return to the Land of Israel. It was for this vision that countless Jewish heroes sacrificed their lives, and for this vision, hundreds of thousands dedicated their lives in daily sacrifice fueled by unwavering hope. While an agreement with Saudi Arabia carries immense significance in economic, regional, security, and other terms, and perhaps also in the creation of a Middle Eastern coalition against the Iranian threat, it is crucial to ensure that such a political move does not come at the expense of our cherished vision of sovereignty and its application in the heart of the Land of Israel.”

They further maintain that “using sovereignty for political leverage strips from the Jewish people its soul, strength and the justice of its cause. As it says in the Book of Proverbs, 'Without a vision, the nation will perish,' and indeed, without the vision that is being realized step by step, the people of Israel risk losing the source of its fortitude and strength. Those who live in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley witness daily how the Arabs are seizing control over all of Area C with the clear intention of establishing a de facto Palestinian state. That is why delaying the application of Sovereignty for four more years would be an unmitigated disaster.”

“Throughout the years of the State of Israel, and even before, it has been proven that in the Middle East, only those who steadfastly uphold their principles and do not turn their back on their own heritage and history will earn honor, respect, and a life of peace and tranquility. The Arab world around us, including Saudi Arabia, will respect and esteem Israeli leadership that does not compromise the eternal vision of the people of Israel and its lifelong dedication to its land. While this may lead to a delay in the signing of a political agreement, the State of Israel’s unwavering political and moral strength will ultimately pave the way not only for the intended agreement but also for many future ones and from a position of strength and national pride. We call upon you and your government – do not harm sovereignty; apply and implement it,” emphasize Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar at the conclusion of their letter to Netanyahu.