Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus were captured in the area of the communities of Paran, Elifaz, Yotvata, and Sapir in the Aravah Valley.

Following the discovery, the Environmental Protection Industry demanded that the municipalities in the area step up monitoring activities and, if necessary, carry out immediate pest control procedures to eliminate the disease-carrying insects.

Dr. Gal Zagron, Director of the Pest Control and Pesticides Division at the Environmental Protection Ministry, said: "Heat and humidity increase mosquito activity, so as climate change deepens, we will be exposed to more and more mosquito hazards. We call on the public to reduce activity by water sources and dry standing water, close screens in houses, turn on fans, and apply insect repellants. In the open areas, a pest control team from the ministry monitors mosquitoes and alerts the local authorities, whose responsibility it is to prevent and treat pest hazards."

While the majority of people who are bitten by a mosquito infected with the West Nile virus do not develop symptoms, one in five can develop a fever with headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rashes. Fatigue and weakness from the infection can last for months. In rare cases, severe illness involving infection of the central nervous system and the brain can develop. One in ten people who develop severe cases die.

There is no vaccine or specific medication to treat the West Nile Virus.