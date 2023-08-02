Israeli President Isaack Herzog on Wednesday toured the northern border amid tensions with the Hezbollah terror organization.

"Today, I toured the Lebanese border. Across the country's north, the people of Israel, as they do, are doing, building, taking root, developing, growing, and facing all of the nation's problems," Herzog stated.

The President added: "I look across the border, I see Lebanon collapsing, I think we all stretch out our hand to Lebanon, we tell the Lebanese citizens, 'you don't deserve this, you don't deserve that Iran and Hezbollah destroy and pull you apart, we stretch out our hand for peace.

But let it be clear: no one be confused, certainly not Hezbollah, who is over the border here; make no mistake, and don't be confused, the IDF is very strong! It is ready and prepared for any scenario," he added.

"Moreover, we will make sure to protect our sovereignty and our citizens' wellbeing. Their security is above all to us," he concluded.